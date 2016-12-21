NORAD prepares annual Santa Tracker for Christmas weekend

norad

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Santa will hit the skies, defying the laws of physics to deliver presents to children all over the world Saturday night.

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955, employing satellite systems, high-powered radar and jet planes.

Starting Christmas Eve morning, website visitors can watch Santa prepare for his flight. You can call in and speak to a live phone operator for help on tracking Santa, and you can event track Santa via apps and social media.

On the website you can find games, activities, training maps and even Santa cams.

Google also offers a way to track Santa. Click here for that website.

