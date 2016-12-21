New Jersey state employee accused of pulling off Muslim woman’s hijab

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of New Jersey’s largest city is calling for state officials to fire a Department of Labor employee accused of pulling a Muslim woman’s hijab off her head and throwing it on the ground.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the unidentified Employment Services worker mocked a woman’s faith at the city’s One-Stop Career Center Dec. 5 before snatching her hijab.

Newark police arrested the employee and banned him from the business.

Baraka says that’s not enough. The mayor believes prosecutors should have charged the man with a hate crime. He’s asked U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman to investigate the incident.

A Department of Labor spokesman says the employee has been suspended without pay and the state agency is pursuing his termination in accordance with department policy.

 

