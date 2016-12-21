WPD: Man dies after being choked by his son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 27-year-old man for voluntary manslaughter after he choked his father. It happened in the 1800 block of South Everett Tuesday around 6:45 p.m.

According to Wichita police, the 51-year-old man, identified as Robert Moreno, called police and told 911 dispatchers that his son choked him. When police arrived, Moreno was in his driveway with his two granddaughters, ages 3 and 5.

“The victim, along with granddaughters and officers, entered the house. Shortly after entering the house, the 51-year-old man collapsed,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

EMS responded, and Moreno died about an hour later. Police said the choking was the result of a fight.

“During interviews and the investigation, investigators learned that the 27-year-old son had come over to the residence, he had been there several hours and was intoxicated,” said Ojile.

The 27-year-old son, Gage Moreno, was arrested and booked on voluntary manslaughter in the 9500 block of South Broadway late Tuesday. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.