KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

9:56PM For those keeping score at home, the winter solstice occurred at 4:44AM CST today. While this is not the first day of winter–the first day of meteorological winter is December 1–it does mark the beginning of the long march toward summer. From this point forward, the days will gradually get longer–more sun, more warmth.

9:51PM Tracking a potent storm system that will move out into the Plains over the coming holiday weekend. On KSN News at 10, we’ll track the storm and let you know how it is shaping up for Kansas. The good news is that we’ll stay mild through the weekend–so mild we could even have thunderstorms in some parts of Kansas on Christmas day! Join us at 10 or check in anytime here on KSN.com.

8:30PM If you are making travel plans, or waiting for family to arrive, we are tracking a significant storm system that will affect us especially in the 2nd half of the holiday weekend. While we may start Friday morning with a brief period of very light freezing drizzle or freezing rain, we will rapidly rise above freezing so this should not be a major disruption to holiday travel. Then Sunday, Christmas Day, we’ll see showers and even thunderstorms in much of Kansas including Wichita. The best chance for any of that to change to light snow would be in the far Northwest part of the state. Overall it appears that the Northern Plains will bear the brunt of this storm system. Remember you can track conditions anytime, anywhere with our free KSN Storm Tracker 3 Everywhere app.

5:52PM Looking at all of the latest information, it appears the big winter storm system this weekend will producing the greatest trouble to our North. But, we could still have thunderstorms in parts of Kansas on Christmas Day! And cold air will return Christmas night into Monday. Check your travel plans with us coming up on KSN News at 6 or anytime here on KSN.com.

4:53PM Coming up on KSN News at 5, we are tracking a major storm system that will come out into the Plains over the holiday weekend. But believe it or not, one of the major impacts for us could be thunderstorms, not snow! Check in with us at 5 to see what you can expect, and when. Away from your TV, check right here on KSN.com.

11:30AM Lots of clouds with occasional peaks of sunshine this afternoon… Winds will start to pick up speed as they shift to the NW…

6:45AM Normal highs this time of year are in the low 40’s… We’ll be slightly above that this afternoon.

5:00AM We’ll be a bit warmer this afternoon but still pretty chilly, especially with with a NW wind adding to the chill this afternoon.