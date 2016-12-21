Kansas center Udoka Azubuike out for the season with wrist injury

By Published: Updated:
KU-Jayhawks-basketball-generic-file-MGFX

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks received bad news this week as the team approaches conference play. KU
freshman center Udoka Azubuike will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2016-’17 season after tearing ligaments in his left wrist at practice on Tuesday.

Azubuike has started the last six games for the Jayhawks, averaging 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. The 7-foot, 260-pounder out of Nigeria, also leads KU with 18 blocked shots through 11 games.

Kansas coach Bill Self says that Landen Lucas will start in place of Azubuike.

Lucas, a 6-10 senior has averaged 5.9 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. Early in the season, he dealt with a foot injury and an oblique strain.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s