Kansas center Udoka Azubuike out for the season with wrist injury

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks received bad news this week as the team approaches conference play. KU

freshman center Udoka Azubuike will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2016-’17 season after tearing ligaments in his left wrist at practice on Tuesday.

Azubuike has started the last six games for the Jayhawks, averaging 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. The 7-foot, 260-pounder out of Nigeria, also leads KU with 18 blocked shots through 11 games.

Kansas coach Bill Self says that Landen Lucas will start in place of Azubuike.

Lucas, a 6-10 senior has averaged 5.9 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. Early in the season, he dealt with a foot injury and an oblique strain.