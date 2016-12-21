Judge orders arbitration over Kansas military school assault

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge sided with a Kansas military school in compelling arbitration of a Tennessee father’s allegations involving the sexual assault of his 12-year-old son by another student.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia ruled Wednesday the arbitration clause in St. John’s Military School enrollment contract is valid and enforceable. The judge retained jurisdiction over claims against the student accused of the assault.

The father sued St. John’s in April alleging its failure to adequately supervise cadets led to the assault. The lawsuit stems from an accusation that in spring 2014 a grade-school boy sexually assaulted a fellow student in a dorm room.

The Salina boarding school has been dogged by litigation. But in earlier federal cases, the arbitration language in the enrollment contract did not cover claims by minor students.

