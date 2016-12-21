Governor signs Human Trafficking Awareness Month prolamation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Kansas’ location and interstate system make it a major transportation area for victims of human trafficking.

The governor along with the attorney general’s office, and several departments are working together to educate Kansans about the presence of human trafficking, what to look for and how to report suspected human trafficking.

The public can report suspicious activity to the national hotline at 888-3737-888 or to local law enforcement in an emergency situation.

Educational information is provided on the agencies’ websites. For more information on human trafficking, click here.