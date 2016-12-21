Dumpster dog delivers pups

WWBT-TV Published:
nc_dumpsterpups1221_700x394

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/NBC News) – Animal Care and Control workers in Richmond, Virginia are dealing with an unusual case they’re calling a Christmas miracle.

On Sunday, Richmond police got a call for a dog in a dumpster.

Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps Peters says all of the dumpster’s doors were shut, and officers had to climb in and rescue the pit bull. That’s when they realized the dog was pregnant and about to give birth.

“When we picked her up, she was enormous and already dripping milk,” Peters said.

Less than 48 hours later, the dog, dubbed “Momma Mary”, gave birth to seven puppies.

“The most horrible part is if the trash man came and emptied the dumpster…,” said Peters. “We don’t know what could have happened to her. We’re glad our officers were able to save her.”

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s