Dumpster dog delivers pups

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/NBC News) – Animal Care and Control workers in Richmond, Virginia are dealing with an unusual case they’re calling a Christmas miracle.

On Sunday, Richmond police got a call for a dog in a dumpster.

Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps Peters says all of the dumpster’s doors were shut, and officers had to climb in and rescue the pit bull. That’s when they realized the dog was pregnant and about to give birth.

“When we picked her up, she was enormous and already dripping milk,” Peters said.

Less than 48 hours later, the dog, dubbed “Momma Mary”, gave birth to seven puppies.

“The most horrible part is if the trash man came and emptied the dumpster…,” said Peters. “We don’t know what could have happened to her. We’re glad our officers were able to save her.”