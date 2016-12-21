Beheaded body found at Walmart

KOB-TV and AP Published:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP and KOB-TV) — Police in Albuquerque say they are seeking suspects connected with the death of a man whose decapitated and mutilated body was found behind a store on the city’s northeast side.

Police spokesman officer Fred Duran said at a Monday news conference that investigators have tentatively identified the victim as 42-year-old Clifford Miller of McAlester, Oklahoma, and they are trying to locate his family.

The body was found early Saturday behind a Walmart store. The man was nude and had been castrated.

Duran said the cause of death isn’t yet known.

