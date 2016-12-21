2 men die in separate police shootings in Oklahoma

PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men have been fatally shot by law officers in separate incidents.

Investigators say Ponca City officers confronted a man who was reportedly assaulting a delivery man with what appeared to be a tire iron early Wednesday. The OSBI says officers shot the man when he threatened them with the weapon. His name hasn’t been released.

In the other shooting, the OSBI says 25-year-old Colton Calloway of Burns Flan had been pulled over by an Elk City officer Wednesday, then ran into a Burns Flat neighborhood. Investigators say he was trying to force his way inside a home when he turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand and the officer shot him.

None of the officers involved have been identified.