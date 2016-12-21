Suspects in Mississippi slayings arrested in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office reports two suspects in a deadly pawn shop robbery in Mississippi have been arrested.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says at about midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for no registration displayed. Just as contact was made with the driver, the vehicle sped away westbound on I-70. The deputy chased the vehicle about five miles down I-70 where it turned onto a dead end road and wrecked. The driver took off on foot, while a passenger in the vehicle remained inside.

The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Jamieson L. Townsend, of Blue Springs, Missouri and the driver was identified as 35-year-old Joshua M. Garcia, of Biloxi Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office discovered the two were suspects in a string of pawn shop burglaries and robberies in Mississippi as well as suspects in a triple homicide robbery of a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi.

Deputies were able to set up a perimeter and found Garcia hiding in the back seat of a vehicle around 7 a.m. about a mile from the crash site.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, there was some property damage at scene of the crash.

Wolf says the suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.