Teacher pleads no contest to aggravated indecent solicitation of a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Terry Couch, a former Mayberry Middle School teacher, has pleaded no contest Monday to one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child in Sedgwick County court.

Couch was originally charged with aggravated indecent liberties, but that charge was dropped. The lesser charge is still a felony.

An affidavit KSN obtained back in March said Couch touched and kissed a student several times between November of 2015 and January of this year. Couch also sent text messages and called the student.

Couch will be sentenced in February.