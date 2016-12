MANTER, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has learned that the extreme cold temperatures claimed the life of a southwest Kansas man. It happened in the town of Manter in Stanton County on Sunday.

The coroner reported that the 52-year-old man froze to death to the National Weather Service.

The sheriff tells KSN the man was discovered by a family member.

In 2015, the National Weather service said 53 people died due to cold weather. Forty five people were killed due to heat.