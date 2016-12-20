Search warrant unsealed in Clinton email probe

AP
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks off the stage after speaking in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning, a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised right up until election day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
NEW YORK (AP) —  A federal court in New York has released redacted copies of the search warrant and other documents that gave the FBI permission to take a second look at Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Among the documents unsealed Tuesday was an FBI affidavit arguing there was probable cause to examine the emails found on a computer belonging to former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. The papers offered no new revelations about a case that factored into the presidential race.

The discovery of the emails prompted FBI Director James Comey to briefly reopen an investigation that he had closed into Clinton’s use of a private computer server. Agents spent several days analyzing them before Comey announced that they contained no new evidence.

