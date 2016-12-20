Scholfield helps give youth boxers a chance to spar with Hernandez

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Helping ring in the holidays on Tuesday night, Roger Scholfield gave area kids a chance to go toe-to-toe with Wichita’s own Olympic boxing medalist Nico Hernandez.

A few weeks ago at the Rainbow’s United Fundraiser, they announced that they were going to auction off an hour sparring and training session with Hernandez for four people. Scholfield ended up bidding and winning.

Scholfield said, “I’ve been boxing for a few years and my trainer is Kyle Hesterman who works at Rogue Boxing and Training Center in Andover.”

Hesterman works with a large group of youngsters, and Scholfield was able to donate three spots to some of Rogue’s youth fighters.

“I think that Nico is an inspiration to youth in the area and serves as a source of civic pride for Wichita,” Scholfield said.

At his training session with the kids, Hernandez said it made him feel good to help out.

“Just giving them some more confidence and some pointers on boxing, hopefully they can follow my footsteps.”