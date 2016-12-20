Rose Hill firefighter rescues dog that fell through ice

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Fire Department on Tuesday rescued a dog that fell through the ice. It happened around 10:15 a.m. west of Douglass.

A firefighter from Rose Hill equipped with cold water gear proceeded to crawl out on the ice, and when he got to the dog, the ice broke and he fell through himself.

The firefighter was wearing a rope. He and the dog were pulled to safety.

EMS said the firefighter was treated at the scene and went back to work. The dog was dried off and returned to the owner.