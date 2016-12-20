Provigil users may be eligible for payment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who bought the wakefulness drug Provigil may be eligible for part of a $35 million settlement, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday. Consumers who purchased generic versions may also be eligible.

Kansas was part of a settlement in August with Cephalon, Inc., and its affiliated companies. The settlement included Kansas and 47 other states that filed a lawsuit asserting the manufacturer violated antitrust laws. Affected consumers can submit claims beginning this month.

Those who purchased Provigil and/or generic versions of Provigil (modafinil) between June 24, 2006, and March 31, 2012, may be entitled to a payment.

To learn more about the settlement, consumers may visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call (800) 432-2310. To be eligible to receive a payment, consumers must complete and submit a valid claim form by April 13, 2017.