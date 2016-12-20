New security procedures to start at Reno County Courthouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – New security procedures will be in place soon at the Reno County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, anyone doing business inside the courthouse between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be required to enter through the main door of the courthouse and go through a security screening. No weapons will be allowed in.

The exit will be right next to the entrance. All other doors are for emergency only.

For persons needing to do business with law enforcement after hours or on weekends, the front entrance to the Law Enforcement Center lobby doors will be open. A phone will be provided to contact either police or offender registration.