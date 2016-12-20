Man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Wichita, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Samuel Below, 29, Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He admitted that on Jan. 12, 2016, he traveled from Phoenix to Wichita with more than half a pound of methamphetamine he intended to distribute here. He also admitted that on Jan. 15, 2016, he carried a Sig Sauer 5.56 caliber pistol in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Beall commended the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, the Wichita Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated, Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.