Garden City physician’s assistant sentenced for cosmetic treatments

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas physician’s assistant has been sentenced to a year of probation for breaking federal law while treating patients with Botox and another drug used cosmetically to prevent wrinkles.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 53-year-old Joel Erskin, of Garden City, was sentenced Tuesday for one count of receiving and dispensing misbranded drugs.

He admitted through his plea to purchasing cheaper versions of Botox and Juvederm from Canadian pharmacies while he owned and operated Renovo Medical. The business also is known as University Medical.

The release says the Botox he purchased was misbranded and failed to meet labeling requirements. The Juvederm was adulterated and not approved for U.S. distribution.

Erskin didn’t inform his clients that the drugs were purchased from Canada and didn’t meet federal standards.