‘America Ninja Warrior’ selects host cities for upcoming summer season

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KSNW) – “American Ninja Warrior” has announced the cities across the United States that will be home to the action for the summer 2017 season.

The series will make stops in Los Angeles, Calif. (March 7-8); San Antonio, Texas (March 26-27); Daytona, Fla. (April 7-8); Kansas City, Mo. (April 24-25); Cleveland, Ohio, (May 8-9); and Denver, Colo. (May 23-24) with the finals taking place in Las Vegas, Nev. (June 19-24).

“American Ninja Warrior” is hosted by Matt Iseman, along with former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Kristine Leahy and will begin its sixth season on KSN and NBC. Original episodes air exclusively on NBC with encore presentations on Esquire Network, on which the series enters its ninth season.

The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses in both city qualifying and city finals rounds across the country. The top 15 competitors from each city move onto the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they face a stunning four-stage course modeled after the famed Mt. Midoriyama course in Japan. The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million.

