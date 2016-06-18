Celebrate the Fourth of July with KSN!

Join KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann for the Second Annual Red, White & Boom in downtown Wichita!

Grab a bite to eat from Wichita food trucks, visit the beer garden, listen to music from 97.1 Bob-FM and a live concert from “The Astronauts” and the biggest fireworks show in Wichita.

The event will feature:

Music from sponsor 97.1 Bob FM & Connoisseur Media before the concert, throughout the party area. On air personalities will be on hand to lead the festivities.

A beer garden, as well as food trucks, all evening on the KSN Lawn, in front of the Hyatt Regency.

Local dance band, Astronauts, will perform a FREE concert on the Entertainment Stage, starting at 7:00.

Capping a great day will be the Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks over the Arkansas River, starting at 9:45 PM. Music accompanying the show can be heard throughout the festival area. In addition to fireworks over the river, there will also be low-level pyrotechnics fired from two barges in the river, and two static displays on the west bank.

Admission is free and the party begins on the KSN Lawn in front of the Hyatt. Fireworks on the river starts at 9:45 p.m.

July 4, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

